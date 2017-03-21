- Above is the full Undertaker vs. Kane match from WrestleMania XX, which saw Taker pin Kane after a tombstone piledriver.

Shane McMahon will be Jonathan Coachman's guest on this Wednesday's Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN SportsCenter at 9pm ET.

- The WrestleMania 33 Special Collector's Edition book is now available. The 100-page collector's edition looks at what's at stake at this year's WrestleMania as well as the matches and moments that made WrestleMania what it is today. It also features photos, two free posters and a preview of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. You can purchase it for $9.99 at this link.

