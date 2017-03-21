- Above is the latest episode of "Our Home" with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their luxurious kitchen.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Dancing With The Stars. RAW had 111,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from the March 6th show, which drew 131,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. RAW also had 241,000 Facebook interactions with 156,000 unique authors, down from the March 6th show, which drew 308,000 interactions with 198,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Charlotte Flair will be representing WWE Community at the USO Metro DC annual awards dinner in Washington, DC tonight. She tweeted:

Headed to Washington for the @USOMetroDC Annual Awards Dinner. #ThankYou for all that you do for our nation's troops. #Heroes ???? — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 21, 2017

