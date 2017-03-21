- Above is the latest episode of "Our Home" with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their luxurious kitchen.
- Charlotte Flair will be representing WWE Community at the USO Metro DC annual awards dinner in Washington, DC tonight. She tweeted:
Headed to Washington for the @USOMetroDC Annual Awards Dinner. #ThankYou for all that you do for our nation's troops. #Heroes ????— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 21, 2017
