- Sportskeeda recently interviewed WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. During the interview, they asked Ambrose about a possible heel turn in the future.

"I go out there and just try to be myself," Ambrose said. "Whatever mood I'm in is kind of the version of me you're going to get that day. I go out and do me and what I feel like and I don't really think too much about it. There's a lot I still want to do in my career and there's going to be a whole other chapter in the future."

- As noted, the WWE Uncaged II album featuring classing WWE themes was set to be released last week before it was removed from all listings on Amazon. The album is now available on Amazon.com for $8.99, you can purchase it by clicking here.

- Paige's mother, Saraya Knight, will be coming to The Academy in Minneapolis, MN this Monday for a training seminar for both men and women. Saraya, whose family is being featured in a major motion picture produced by The Rock, has collected over a dozen women's championships including being crowned the Shimmer Women's Athletes Champion. You can get more details about the seminar by clicking here.

