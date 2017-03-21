Source: Planeta Wrestling

WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions American Alpha recently did an interview with Planeta Wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

What are their Wrestlemania dream matches:

Chad Gable: "I think Jason would probably agree with me on this, but we would love to have a match with the Steiner Brothers at Wrestlemania. I think a lot of people can see their influence in our ring work. I think that'd be a a great match for us."

Jason Jordan: "I 100% agree with it."

How has amateur wrestling helped them in their professional careers:

Jordan: "Its definitely made the physical transition a lot easier. We both have a good understanding of our body awareness and I guess our background has helped us thrive a little bit because the way we wrestle in the ring is a lot of suplexes, throws. Amateur wresting has physically prepared us and mentally."

American Alpha Talks Possibly Working With Kurt Angle, Competing At WrestleMania 33, More
See Also
American Alpha Talks Possibly Working With Kurt Angle, Competing At WrestleMania 33, More

How did they feel winning the NXT Tag Titles and SmackDown Live Tag Titles:

Gable: "Both were really special nights, really hard to put into words, but especially the SmackDown championships. Beating someone like Randy Orton for those titles makes it that much more - fortunately Jason and I have had our families at ringside when we won the titles so you can imagine. You just want to keep driving and keep accomplishing stuff like that. That was a big year for us."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles