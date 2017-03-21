- Above is the latest episode of "Bella Brains" as Daniel Bryan continues to try and determine while Bella Twin is the smartest.
- As noted, Charlotte Flair will be representing WWE at the USO Metro DC annual awards dinner in Washington, DC tonight. As seen below, the former RAW Women's Champion received a tour of The Pentagon earlier today:
???? visiting The Pentagon! pic.twitter.com/jeEjE5PhQR— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 21, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.