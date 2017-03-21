- Impact Wrestling posted the teaser above on their YouTube channel this afternoon, teasing that "fury will be unleashed" on the April 6th episode.

- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm is in Mumbai, India to plan for the upcoming Impact Wrestling tapings from May 30 - May 31.

- As noted, Jeff Jarrett, Nordholm and Jeremy Borash were at AAA's annual Rey de Reyes tournament this past weekend and announced an alliance between AAA and Impact Wrestling. Jarrett noted that Impact still plans to work with Konnan's CRASH promotion in Mexico. Konnan was asked on Twitter if he was "OK" with the alliance between AAA and Impact, and he admitted that he wasn't:

@SuperkickSavant no but i have nothing to do with their business and i will not work for or with AAA — Konnan (@Konnan5150) March 20, 2017

Konnan did confirm that despite the AAA - Impact partnership, CRASH talent like the Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. will still be featured on Impact Wrestling.

