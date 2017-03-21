TMZ Sports caught up with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Diamond Dallas Page, as seen in the video above. In the brief interview, DDP was asked about Paige being hacked and what he would like to do to the person who leaked her private photos and videos.

"I'd like to b-tch slap him in front of everybody," Page admitted with a laugh. "I just want it to go away because she's a good lady. She's amazing."

Page noted that women's wrestling is unbelievable right now, and doesn't think that this hack deters it.

"Charlotte Flair, I mean, if that ain't her daddy's daughter, she's unbelievable," Page said. "I love all the girls, Sasha, Becky and Paige. I was really bummed out when [Paige] hurt her neck like that, so hopefully she'll be back... it is what it is."

