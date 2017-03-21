- Above is a trailer for upcoming new episodes of WWE 24 on 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, WrestleMania Monday and more.
- Lana recently participated in a magazine photo shoot for an upcoming healthy living spread. No word yet on what magazine she filmed for but she posted this preview photo. She also wrote, "Mind•Body•Soul Excited to share with you all my secrets to healthy living. Stay tuned... Magazine spread coming soon! #LivingLana @mariobarberiophotos"
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.