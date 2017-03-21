- Above is a trailer for upcoming new episodes of WWE 24 on 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, WrestleMania Monday and more.

- As noted, Vince McMahon was driving his black Bentley when he was in a minor car accident in Stamford, CT earlier today, just a few miles away from WWE HQ. The WWE Chairman was seen walking around after the accident and was said to be okay. PWInsider notes that Vince is still working tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings in nearby Uncasville, CT.

- Lana recently participated in a magazine photo shoot for an upcoming healthy living spread. No word yet on what magazine she filmed for but she posted this preview photo. She also wrote, "Mind•Body•Soul Excited to share with you all my secrets to healthy living. Stay tuned... Magazine spread coming soon! #LivingLana @mariobarberiophotos"

