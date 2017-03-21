Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look at Shane McMahon and AJ Styles. They show footage from last week, including where Styles was fired by Daniel Bryan.

- Daniel Bryan is backstage with a staffer making arrangements for tonight. AJ Styles appears and he's all smiles. He asks where Shane McMahon is. Bryan doesn't agree with AJ being here and says if it was up to him, he would still be fired. Bryan says Shane sees this as an opportunity to show people how a man handles things instead of coming from behind. Bryan warns AJ that he has no idea what's coming to him at WrestleMania. Bryan says Shane is on his way to the arena. AJ says last week felt so good he's going to do the same this week.

- We're live from Uncasville, CT with Tom Phillips, David Otunga and JBL. Phillips says Mauro Ranallo is out sick this week.

- We go to the ring and out comes AJ Styles.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.