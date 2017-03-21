WWE reportedly offered new contracts to Matt and Jeff Hardy, according to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet. It was noted that "all signs point to an inevitable [WWE] return."

The Hardys, who are currently working with Ring Of Honor on a short-term deal, are currently in a legal battle with Impact Wrestling regarding the likeness to their "Broken" gimmick. Impact Wrestling reportedly wants a percentage of any deal that the Hardys make using the likeness, which was the brainchild of Matt Hardy, although it first debuted on Impact television.

