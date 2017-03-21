Tonight's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT was called by JBL, Tom Phillips and David Otunga as Mauro Ranallo missed the show for the second week in a row. Tom noted that Mauro is out sick this week. Last week it was noted that he missed the show due to the winter weather in the Northeast part of the country.

There's been speculation on Mauro's status with the company after many questioned his excuse for missing last week's show.

Mauro is usually pretty active on social media but he's been quiet since before last Tuesday's SmackDown. When a fan mentioned him being in Pittsburgh for last week's SmackDown, Mauro wrote the following, which was his last tweet:

Maybe. Snow may stop that from happening. https://t.co/Smd7zAQ7i8 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 14, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.