The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's show from Uncasville, CT.

The Usos are now three-time WWE Tag Team Champions but this is their first run with the new blue brand titles. American Alpha won the titles back on December 27th.

Below are photos and video from tonight's title change:





Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles