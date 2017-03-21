The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's show from Uncasville, CT.

The Usos are now three-time WWE Tag Team Champions but this is their first run with the new blue brand titles. American Alpha won the titles back on December 27th.

Below are photos and video from tonight's title change:

You can FEEL the intensity in the air as @WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ and @WWEUsos exchange looks before their match on #SDLive... pic.twitter.com/UKHnmQBiUY — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2017

