The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's show from Uncasville, CT.
Below are photos and video from tonight's title change:
You can FEEL the intensity in the air as @WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ and @WWEUsos exchange looks before their match on #SDLive... pic.twitter.com/UKHnmQBiUY— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2017
MASSIVE CLOTHESLINE to @WWEGable!!! Are the tides turning for #AmericanAlpha? #TagTeamTitles #SDLive @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/pu8zABkCTR— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2017
.@WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ are Ready, Willing and GABLE as they exhibit some ALPHA teamwork on #SDLive! #TagTeamTitles @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/l0frVYqNSQ— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017
Just. Like. THAT!— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017
Congratulations to your NEW #SDLive Tag Team Champions.... @WWEUsos! pic.twitter.com/2IaNelfgSr
