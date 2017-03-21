- The Miz and Maryse are receiving a ton of praise from fans on social media tonight for their "Total Bellas" parody that poked fun of John Cena and The Bella Twins. As noted, Miz and Maryse will face Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in less than two weeks. Above is video of the parody that aired on tonight's SmackDown.

- As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to next week's RAW to sign a "Hold Harmless Agreement" for their fight at WrestleMania 33. Triple H tweeted the following tonight to hype his WrestleMania return:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.