Paige's father, Ricky Knight, commented on Facebook on Paige being hacked and her private photos and videos being leaked. He noted that he was worried for her mental well being. He wrote:

"my last say on the scandal surrounding my daughter I have just spoken to her over facebook and I am worried for her mental health or worse ffs world get a grip she has not killed anyone robbed anyone she was having sex in a private situation between consulting adults and then has been betrayed by some low lifes as her dad I urge people to back off as I say I am very worried for her it will be no good backing her when its too late like many other celebrities who have left us."

Paige's mother, Saraya Knight, echoed similar sentiments on Twitter, noting that their family was devastated and wrote that "the business we love will kill us it seems."

Sat with my husband, he is sobbing, he can't even speak. I'm losing everything I love, the business we love will kill us it seems — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 20, 2017

