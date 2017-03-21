Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of 'Talking Smack' on the WWE Network. Thanks for joining us on the site. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Just hit refresh on your browsers to update the page.





TALKING SMACK ON THE WWE Network

- Renee Young welcomes the audience and her co-host Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan to this week's show. The first topic of discussion is the show closing brawl on Smackdown Live between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon. Bryan says that he warned AJ how crazy and dangerous Shane can be. Renee and Bryan talk about how Shane proved a point tonight. Bryan says that AJ is arguably the best wrestler in the world and that Shane may not be able to hang with him wrestling wise, but that he showed AJ that he can fight. Bryan also talks about Shane's leaping ability and how he leaped onto AJ on the broadcast table. Bryan says that he didn't think that Shane would reach AJ from the position he was. Bryan jokes that Shane can probably jump further than he can. Renee jokes that she has good hamstrings and can leap as far as Shane did.

Dean Ambrose joins the show. He is in and out quickly. He re-challenges Baron Corbin to a match at Mania and talks about what he is planning to do to him. Dean tells Bryan and Renee that they do a great job and then takes off.

After Ambrose leaves. Daniel and Renee talk about The Ambrose-Corbin IC match at WrestleMania. Bryan says that he likes the crazy version of Ambrose that he saw 6 years ago in the independents. Renee says that Baron has talked about getting opportunities and that WrestleMania is his biggest thus far... Bryan and Renee then transition to the topic of the Bray Wyatt-Randy Orton feud. They then announce that Bray Wyatt will face Luke Harper next week on Smackdown Live.

The new Smackdown Tag Champs now join the show. The Usos are chanting and bragging about being the new champs. The Usos ask Daniel Bryan what "they" have planned for The Usos at WrestleMania. Daniel says that "they" haven't decided anything yet and will have to discuss it further. Jimmy Uso compares winning the titles to having a hall pass at school. Bryan tells the Usos that they deserve to wrestle at WrestleMania. Daniel then questions whether he can just make the match now. After the Usos high-five Daniel for saying that they should be in a match at Mania. Daniel suggests a petition for the Usos. He then thanks The Usos for their performance with American Alpha tonight. Bryan then asks The Usos who they want to face at WrestleMania. Jimmy says that he wants the best and then names "The Bullet Club". He quickly says they want The Raw tag team titles as well. That they want to take them from Gallows and Anderson. The Usos joke about blending the Raw and Smackdown tag titles.. How Red and Blue would make them purple. Jey then jokes that they aren't cruiserweights. Jimmy suggests changing it from 205 Live to 305 Live instead.

