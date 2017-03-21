- Shane McMahon, sporting a shiner from last week's car window attack from AJ Styles, closed tonight's WWE SmackDown with a top rope elbow through the announce table to Styles. As noted, the two will do battle at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd. Above is video of Shane's latest stunt.
Enjoy the show New England @Patriots' @RobGronkowski!!!! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dL3PqDiikS— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017
- As seen below, 64% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2000 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #SDLive?— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017
