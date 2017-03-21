- As noted, The Usos defeated American Alpha on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. In the Fallout video above, The Usos say they aren't playing anymore. They send a warning to the other tag teams and tell them to come get some if they want it.

- As seen below, 61% of fans on Twitter gave this week's 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1100 votes:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.