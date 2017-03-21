At tonight's SmackDown Live, WWE announced to the live crowd that their next show in the state of Connecticut will be the return of the Bad Blood pay-per-view. It will be a RAW exclusive show, and it will take place on July 9th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. This marks the first WWE pay-per-view to take place at the XL Center since No Way Out in 2000.

The first Bad Blood pay-per-view took place on October 5, 1997, and marked the first-ever "Hell In A Cell" match, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat The Undertaker after Kane made his debut and interfered. There were two more Bad Blood pay-per-views - in 2003 and 2004 - which were RAW exclusive shows.

No ticket information or pre-sale code was given for this year's Bad Blood.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.