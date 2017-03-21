As noted, Impact Wrestling Ed Nordholm posted a pair of tweets earlier this month thanking Matt Hardy for his performance of the "Broken" character, before crediting Dave Lagana, Jeremy Borash and Billy Corgan for being "the creative team behind the vision."
My Soldiers have been loyal & supportive throughout my existence. Thank you.— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017
They know the truth--That the #BROKEN Universe is my PROPERTY.
The sincere, respectful & appreciative tweets I posted when my TNA contract was up- https://t.co/yJkKZF39Te & https://t.co/ZF0AzYmPKK pic.twitter.com/i3bt3eiZ1M— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017
The condescending & disingenuous tweets posted by @EdNordholm when my TNA contract was up- https://t.co/tup39takni & https://t.co/Lsod77I1eY pic.twitter.com/sPJWhD60oK— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017
FOLLOW the journey of #BrotherNero & I, LOYAL SOLDIERS..#HouseHardy will continue to make MAGIC & HISTORY while DELETING the opposition. pic.twitter.com/Wdd0JC96PU— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017
