As noted, Impact Wrestling Ed Nordholm posted a pair of tweets earlier this month thanking Matt Hardy for his performance of the "Broken" character, before crediting Dave Lagana, Jeremy Borash and Billy Corgan for being "the creative team behind the vision."

Hardy finally responded to Nordholm and said that the "Broken Universe" is his property. He also contrasted Nordholm's tweets to the messages he sent when he left Impact Wrestling, as seen below:





