As noted, Impact Wrestling Ed Nordholm posted a pair of tweets earlier this month thanking Matt Hardy for his performance of the "Broken" character, before crediting Dave Lagana, Jeremy Borash and Billy Corgan for being "the creative team behind the vision."

Hardy finally responded to Nordholm and said that the "Broken Universe" is his property. He also contrasted Nordholm's tweets to the messages he sent when he left Impact Wrestling, as seen below:

My Soldiers have been loyal & supportive throughout my existence. Thank you.



They know the truth--That the #BROKEN Universe is my PROPERTY. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017

The sincere, respectful & appreciative tweets I posted when my TNA contract was up- https://t.co/yJkKZF39Te & https://t.co/ZF0AzYmPKK pic.twitter.com/i3bt3eiZ1M — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017

FOLLOW the journey of #BrotherNero & I, LOYAL SOLDIERS..#HouseHardy will continue to make MAGIC & HISTORY while DELETING the opposition. pic.twitter.com/Wdd0JC96PU — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017

