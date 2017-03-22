- Above and below are both parts of the Total Bellas lost episode that aired during tonight's SmackDown, featuring The Miz and Maryse portraying John Cena and Nikki Bella.

- After tonight's SmackDown Live went off the air, Bray Wyatt & Baron Corbin teamed up to face Dean Ambrose & Luke Harper. Ambrose won the match for his team after hitting Corbin with Dirty Deeds to get the pin.

- New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos appeared on Talking Smack! tonight. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan admitted that the Usos deserved a match at WrestleMania and asked who they wanted to face. The Usos said that they want the best and "let's fight the Bullet Club," before stating that they'd be game to face Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and unify the two tag team championships.

