Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson in a "Loser Leaves NXT" match. Okay match, Ohno wins with the roaring elbow. After the match, the fans sing "goodbye" as security has to escort The Drifter out. Ohno destroys his guitar

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Oney Lorcan in an awesome match. Oney got a ton of offense in, and the crowd was behind him. Andrade wins with the knees in the corner followed by the hammerlock DDT

* Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY ends in a no contest when all six men brawl. Nikki Cross jumps on Tye's back, but Ruby Riot (Heidi Lovelace) runs out to take down Nikki. All three guys then take out SAnitY and celebrate

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Priscilla Zuniga (Angel Rose) in a non-title match. Asuka cuts a promo and says "Ember Moon, this is your head" and just drills Priscilla with a kick to the head. Priscilla slaps Asuka, leading to Asuka destroying her with the butt-butt and the "yes!" kicks, then folds her in half with a deadlift German. Asuka goes for the pin by kneeling on her, but lifts her up at 2 to inflict more damage. Asuka wins with the Asuka Lock, but won't let it go after the bell until the ref pulls her off. Asuka cuts a promo in Japanese after the match then walks out. She said, "HEY! LISTEN UP! Your future goes through me, there will be no Eclipse."

