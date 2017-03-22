As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced on Twitter early Tuesday morning that his wife Jan was seriously injured while riding her Vespa to the gym near their home in Oklahoma. JR said his wife was suffering from multiple skull fractures and was undergoing surgery, but they needed a miracle. He later told TMZ that Jan was not wearing her helmet and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Ross added that the situation was "touch and go."
In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with Big Show and informed him of the accident. Show commented on how kind Jim and Jan have been to him over the years. Show also sent his well wishes and prayers to Jan, calling it very sad. Show said WWE has a strong, family-like community and he's sure everyone is supporting JR and Jan.
