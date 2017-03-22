Source: Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T

On episode 100 of Heated Conversations Hosted By Booker T, the self-proclaimed 'five-time' six-time world champion Booker T talked weighed in on the controversy surrounding WWE's Paige and her leaked photos and videos.

According to Booker T, the scandalous content of the hacked pictures and videos will affect Paige and follow her for the rest of her life.

"Paige from WWE's Twitter page got hacked. And they posted some pictures. They posted a video in some very, very compromising positions. And my thing is this though, it's not about the content that was on the phone that got hacked and posted. Then again, it is. It's about that as well."

Booker T added, "something like this is going to follow Paige till the end of time. Right now, I don't know if the photos have been authenticated or anything like that. I know she put out a post on Twitter saying that she was sorry about it and whatnot. But the thing is, these young people, they've got to think about what they'll do, first and foremost, before they actually do it, because again, this is going to follow, not just follow, it's going to affect her right now, as far as what she's doing."

Also, Booker T shared some advice for young people today, saying that people should think twice before sharing personal information on the internet.

"It's strange. What's even more strange to me is the thought [process] of the young people these days as far as being able to put themselves out there like that and something like this happening. And it could totally change the whole landscape of one's life. Just think about it. Just think about if you wanted to have a job as a teacher now or something like that and with kids and the first thing when you're looking for employment these days is, the first thing they do is go to your social media."

Booker T continued, "these young people need to know that these days, the cameras are everywhere. Everybody's looking to create a story. Everybody's looking to get a come-up off of your downfall because, trust me, this ain't hurting [anybody] but the person that actually did it and nobody as well as who was a part of it. Do you know what I mean? Neither one of them had any dealings as far as putting that videotape out, I'm sure. But everybody that was in that video, it's going to affect each and every one of those people for the rest of their lives."

You can dig that podcast here. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Heated Conversations Hosted By Booker T with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

