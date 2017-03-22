- Above, NJPW posted the full match between Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Title Match) from last year with English commentary. At this point, the title was vacated due to its previous champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, heading off to WWE. Omega was able to defeat Tanahashi to win the championship.

- Today, NJPW also revealed the card for their next big show, Sakura Genesis, which will take place on April 9 in Tokyo. This is the first year under the new name as it had previously been known as Invasion Attack. Katsuyori Shibata recently won NJPW's New Japan Cup tournament, allowing him a future title shot, which will take place at this event. The card will include a total of five title matches:

* David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka

* Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata

* Beretta, Rocky Romero and Yoshi-Hashi vs. El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku

* Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Jado & Gedo (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Bad Luck Fale and Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

* Bushi, Evil, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) (c) vs. War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Kushida (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Sakura Genesis will air live on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign-up) at 3am EST. English commentary will be provided by Kevin Kelly and Don Callis.

