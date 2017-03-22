As noted, Foot Locker announced its partnership with WWE to release a collection of Puma products designed by Alexander John to select Foot Locker stores around the country.

The first collection of Puma products designed by Alexander John features six WWE legends: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Ric Flair, André the Giant and The Undertaker. These shoes will release on April 1st for the retail price of $199.

The WWE legends will also be featured on exclusive Puma T-shirts priced at $44.99.

23 pairs of black Puma Clydes will be sold with Undertaker imagery and packaged in a collectible casket. These shoes will retail for $499 and will be available exclusively in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend.

Foot Locker will sell the WWE-licensed product in 33 select Puma Lab Powered by Foot Locker locations around the country. For release procedures and store locations, check out Foot Locker's Launch Locator.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.