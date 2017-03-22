- In the video above, Nikki Bella unveiled the sneakers that she will be wearing at WrestleMania 33.

- Speaking of Nikki, Bet Wrestling sent us word that U.K. betting site Paddy Power has a prop bet on if John Cena will propose to Nikki at Wrestlemania. The odds are strongly in favor of the proposal occurring during the event at 2/9. This means a $9 bet would win $2 and based on these odds has a 82% chance of occurring. Odds against the proposal are 11/4, so a $4 would win $11.

- As noted, Dean Ambrose teamed with Luke Harper to face Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin after last night's SmackDown Live / 205 Live tapings. Wrestling Inc. reader "Heel Face" passed along these photos and details from the match, you can check out all of the photos on our Facebook page:

"I was at SD Live last night in CT, There was a short (4 min) dark match between Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin vs Dean Ambrose and Luke Harper. There was a little back and forth action, Bray and Luke brawled a little near the timekeeper area. Luke hit his clothesline on Bray and Dean hit Dirty Deeds on Corbin for the pinfall. Dean got a huge pop during his entrance and the pin. Luke was over with the crowd as well, after the match he stood near the timekeeper's area and joked about putting one of the WWE crew members through the table. Luke and Dean high fived the fans on their way back to the locker room."

