WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently joined Boomer & Carton on the CBS Sports Network. You can check out some highlights below:

"My first match ever was in front of maybe like 20 people at it was a little warehouse down in developmental in Tampa. It was a total different situation. My first time on the road I debuted along with a couple other guys names Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and we were called The Shield. We debuted in 2012 in Indianapolis during a pay-per-view (PPV) called Survivor Series. We ran in and started tearing people up, changed the whole course of the night, and things haven't been the same since."

Getting booed by fans:

"Sometimes [I get booed], yeah. I think any fan would agree that it's about what they want. For me it's about them showing up and doing what they want and having fun, and if that entails booing me, then please. Pile in baby, I'm a grown man, I got kids, I can handle it."

What fans are like when they meet him in person:

"It's all love. I've never met a hater in real life. Everybody is nothing but kind. They want to take pictures, they want an autograph, everyone is great in real life. It's just whatever it may be, if they love to hate me, if it's the cool thing, but the cool thing about us is we're a family show at it gives us a wide range of different people. We have grown men, we have young men, we have grown women, we have young women, we have kids."

