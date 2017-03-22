As noted, The Miz and Maryse parodied John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship during last night's SmackDown Live in a pair of segments where they showed footage from a "lost" episode of Total Bellas.

On last night's Talking Smack , Nikki admitted to finding the skits funny and said that she laughed at them. Cena also admitted that the skits were entertaining before tearing into The Miz.

"Congratulations Mike ['The Miz'], you did your best work tonight," Cena said. "And congratulations Maryse, you finally did work!"

Cena said that The Miz has one more week to make fun of him for how he looks and lives, and stated that he's used to it because every WWE wrestler does it. Cena admitted that he was entertained by The Miz, but after next week is over, Miz "goes back to being Mike" and "Mike is softer than a shoe full of baby crap" that couldn't "crush a grape in a fruit fight."

See Also Nikki Bella On John Cena Relationship Making Her Career Harder, Having Angle With Cena In WWE

Cena said that The Miz is someone who says he's must see and doesn't need WWE because he can be an actor or work somewhere else. Cena said that he's just happy to stand alongside the woman he loves and to keep pushing forward doing what he loves.

"So dude, you've got seven days," Cena said. "I know what you're going to come up with is going to be good, because I'm low hanging fruit. I'm an easy target because I've been taking it on the chin for a decade. I'm still here moving forward, because that's what I do. The words 'Rise Above Hate' are what you would call a catchphrase. That doesn't exist with me, everything you see me wearing means something to me and it means something to those who identify with me.

"You're on the wrong side of the fence," Cena continued. "I've been dealing with that my whole life. Here's the thing. If you're good at something, you're going to tell everybody. If you're great at something, they'll tell you. Your tip of the cap to us tonight was your way of letting us know we're great."

You can watch Cena's promo in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.