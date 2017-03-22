- The Bella Twins posted this video from last night's SmackDown with John Cena interrupting an awkward moment between Nikki Bella and Breezy Bella (Tyler Breeze).
- Jack Swagger has made his first tweet since being granted his WWE release earlier this month. Responding to a fan-made tribute video, Swagger wrote that his "reign has just begun." He tweeted:
Thank u. But "my reign has just begun" (dragon flys up from behind) https://t.co/xuYIypGar2— Jack Swagger (@RealJackSwagger) March 22, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.