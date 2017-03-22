- ScreenGeek spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at the Toronto ComiCon 2017 last Saturday and asked him he would would want to face if he could return to the ring.

"Hey man, you know I can't go back, as much as I'd love to (laughs)," Foley replied. "But if I could, would be fun to face off against Triple H again, [would be] great to take him on one more time. Also, how about a tag-team match with the Foleys against the McMahons? Who wouldn't want that?"

- Wizard World, Inc. today announced Randy Orton will be appearing at the upcoming Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, scheduled for April 7-9 at America's Center. For more on the 2017 Wizard World St. Louis, visit wizd.me/StLouisPR.

- As noted, Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident yesterday with a Toyota Camry. The lady that called 911 noted that "it was a big accident," and the driver of the Camry was a female. It was later reported that while McMahon's Bentley got banged up, it was a minor accident and everyone was OK.

You can listen to the 911 call below.

Once again, below are photos from the accident courtesy of Reddit user darthpoopballs. The Camry in the accident is on the bottom right.

