On the second episode of Dinner With The King, hosted by Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore, The King discussed the Memphis wrestling library and revealed that he owned the footage.

"Yes, I do own [the library]," Lawler said. "There's just some controversy about USWA footage, which would have been from '88 to '96. But all the other, from '77 to '88 and from '96 on, yeah, I own that footage."

When asked about the library being on the WWE Network, his answer was, "Yes, absolutely. Without a doubt."

Lawler also discussed the leaked photos and videos of Paige and how it's unfortunate. He also talked about Jim Cornette inducting the Rock 'n' Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame later this month and whose idea it might have been, as well as Jim Ross' wife, Jan, and her recent accident. You can listen to the full episode below:

