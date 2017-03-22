- As noted, The Usos defeated American Alpha on last night's WWE SmackDown to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Above is video from their first photo shoot as champions.

WWE stock was down 0.09% today, closing at $21.08 per share. Today's high was $21.17 and the low was $20.84.

- Stephanie McMahon took over the Boston University social media accounts this past Monday to raise awareness for Boston University Giving Day on April 5th. Stephanie graduated from the school in 1998. Below is a backstage photo of Stephanie with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as RAW went off the air:

As #raw goes off the air, I'd like to thank everyone for joining me (@stephaniemcmahon) in this #behindthescenes look into a day at @WWE... and I hope you'll join me in supporting @bucomboston on April 5 for #bugivingday!

