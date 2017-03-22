Source: PWInsider

PWInsider confirmed reports that Matt and Jeff Hardy have been in talks with WWE, and noted that "it's a matter or when, not if" the brothers return to the company. As noted, Pro Wrestling Sheet had reported that the Hardys and WWE were in "deep talks."

According to PWInsider, the deal is only for Matt and Jeff, and not for Reby or Senor Benjamin. It was noted that one major issue that would have to be worked out is the schedule, as the Hardys likely don't want a full time schedule.

As noted, The Hardys, who are currently working with Ring Of Honor on a short-term deal, are currently in a legal battle with Impact Wrestling regarding the likeness to their "Broken" gimmick. Impact Wrestling reportedly wants a percentage of any deal that the Hardys make using the likeness, which was the brainchild of Matt Hardy, although it first debuted on Impact television.

