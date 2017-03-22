Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Tonight's episode features a six man tag match between SAnitY and the team of Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong.

- The announce crew welcomes us to the show and hypes tonight's card as well as some of the TakeOver matches. Let's head to the ring for tonight's first match.

Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Lorcan is ready to fight, but Almas wants to enjoy the moment a bit. A couple roll through's and poses frustrates the Bostonian who chases him around the ring. Upon return, Lorcan delivers a few nice chops. They go toe-to-toe with a fury of strikes until Almas heads outside to regroup. Almas blocks a suplex and takes Lorcan down. Almas goes for a corner attack, stops short, and sends a slap to the face instead. Almas looking for a shot, but Lorcan ducks and sends him over the top rope to the outside. Lorcan looking to capitalize with a dive to the outside, but Almas catches him for a power slam on the padding outside the ring. We go to break.

