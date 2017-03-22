As noted, Jan Ross, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, was seriously injured after her Vespa was hit by a car in Norman, OK on Monday night as she was driving to the local gym. Jan was not wearing her helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures. We have details on the accident at this link and a blog post from JR at this link.

Our condolences go out to Ross and his family as he announced tonight that a priest delivered Last Rites to Jan at the Oklahoma University Medical Center. Ross wrote:

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. ???? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

