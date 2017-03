According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, the WWE and Sinclair Broadcast Group are in secret talks for a potential Ring Of Honor (ROH) buyout.

The report suggests that talks have been slowly progressing since January, with a 'full takeover' being the WWE's plan if a deal is made. This would likely mean that ROH shows would air on the WWE Network weekly if the buyout is completed. There is also no word yet on if all the talent on the ROH roster would be retained if the WWE was to absorb them.

It has also been stressed that there is not officially a deal on the table as of this writing and that 'discussions are simply that.' If both sides can't agree on specifics the deal will likely fall apart.

