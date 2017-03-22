Aleister Black (Tommy End) will make his WWE NXT TV debut at "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend. He will face Andrade "Cien" Almas.
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
