Source: SI.com

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard site to promote WrestleMania 33, where he will defend against Randy Orton. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

"That generic outlook of what a WWE champion should be is a joke to me. The casual fan walks in and expects to see a guy in short trunks with abs and a shaven body. I do not believe in that. When you watch UFC, there is not a cliché champion who looks the same every time.

"I am a well-spoken, educated person, and I'm also an extremely accomplished athlete. For me, it's disrespect and a slap in the face when people say I broke a mold as champion or I don't fit as champion. I know what I'm capable of, and I knew I'd be here."

His brother Bo Dallas:

"Bo Dallas is, quite possibly, the most talented wrestler on either roster. He is the most underrated superstar of all time, in my opinion. He has so much to give. At some point, I would love to form an alliance with him because I know who and what he really is. Whether people want to look at him like that, well, then I'll show you. It's very, very possible."

The status of The Wyatt Family after Randy Orton's turn:

"There is a lot of damage and many burnt bridges right now. The Wyatt Family will always exist in one form or fashion, whether or not the four or us are ever back together again. It's one thing to look at us on television, but when you're standing next to all of us together, it's almost too dominant of a presence. You can't hack away at us—we're four giants. As much as I would like to be reunited with my brothers, I don't really need them right now, but it's always a possibility."

