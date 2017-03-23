- Eva Marie walked in the recent Stello Fashion Show to model their new Sir Stello men's line. She just posted this behind-the-scenes video blog from LA Fashion Week earlier this month.

- As noted, stars attending the USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC on Tuesday night were Charlotte Flair, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Mark Henry and Gail Kim. Charlotte and Gail posted the following on social media after meeting each other:

Met this woman for the first time! (Wish it had been in a squared-circle ????) @gailkimitsme #USOMetro A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

Met this sweet beautiful one last night @charlottewwe too bad our career paths never crossed bc I would love to have made some more magic with this talented lady!! #USOGala A post shared by Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimitsme) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

Maybe one day woman ???????? https://t.co/FrpR6TZakH — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 22, 2017

