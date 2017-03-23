- Above and below are videos from John Cena's appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Cena made a brief appearance in the opening promo and then took a seat on the stage with Fallon for the Whisper Challenge, which Cena nails. Cena also presented Fallon with a Southpaw Regional Wrestling t-shirt on the show.

- Cena wasn't the only WWE Superstar on late night TV as Big Show appeared on TBS' Conan. Below are videos from his appearance. Show mentions that he's lost 90 pounds since last July. His heaviest was 537 pounds but now he's down to 373 pounds. Show says he started burning calories and wanted to make a change with his career and his look.

Big Show also discusses how The Rock was a big fan of karaoke, Rock and Batista having success in Hollywood, getting trolled by Hulk Hogan after beating Hogan in WCW to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and more.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.