As noted, Roman Reigns was a special guest on the Boomer & Carton show to discuss WrestleMania 33. He also talked about his thoughts of the fans booing him, even though he is booked as a fan favorite, as well as the actual reactions they give him when he interacts with fans after the show.

Reigns commenced a discussion with Boomer and Carton about old school wrestling, and Hulk Hogan came up. He was then asked about his thoughts on Hogan.

"I have nothing but positive stuff to say about The Hulkster," said Reigns. "I've been fortunate to hang out with him a couple of times, just through different events and stuff and catch a flight with him, and he's been nothing but kind and really nice. He's very humble, a very nice guy. My father was friends with him back in the day, when he wrestled. So, I'm sure everybody has their opinions, and to each is own. But, coming from me, he's a very nice guy."

Since late last year, there have reportedly been talks of Hogan indeed returning at WrestleMania 33. His daughter, Brooke, was asked whether there have been discussions with Hulk and WWE, which she affirmed. Although Hulk later stated that Brooke was just kidding, she did not back away from her statement when asked again.

Hogan has been gone from WWE for nearly two years, as he was released during the summer of 2015 for racially derogatory remarks that were leaked from an audio tape.

