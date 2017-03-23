- Former WWE Superstar JTG of Cryme Tyme recently worked an ICW Quebec indie show in Montreal against Amanuel Hassan. Above are pre-match promos and video from that match.
- As noted, NFL star Rob Gronkowski was in attendance for this week's WWE SmackDown to cheer on good friend Mojo Rawley, who won a dark match that night. Mojo posted this clip of Gronk helping him get hyped for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33:
Getting my mind right with my bro @RobGronkowski. @WWE #Wrestlemania ready!!! I'm winning that Battle Royal!!! pic.twitter.com/kTwVy7pBpN— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 23, 2017
