The Hardys legal battle with Impact Wrestling continues to get ugly. Impact recently added a trademark symbol (™) to videos on their YouTube channel containing references to the 'Broken' gimmick, including 'Broken Matt', 'Brother Nero' and 'Broken Brilliance'.

A user on Twitter alerted Reby Hardy about the move, and Hardy responded with the tweets below. Please note that they contain a lot of strong language.










