The Hardys legal battle with Impact Wrestling continues to get ugly. Impact recently added a trademark symbol (™) to videos on their YouTube channel containing references to the 'Broken' gimmick, including 'Broken Matt', 'Brother Nero' and 'Broken Brilliance'.

A user on Twitter alerted Reby Hardy about the move, and Hardy responded with the tweets below. Please note that they contain a lot of strong language.

Nice try. Except that is my TM, documented as filed LONG BEFORE you dumb stooges tried to play yourselves *slow clap* @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Where's the TM after the names of the characters yall ACTUALLY created ? f--king scum of the earth, man... @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

I do appreciate it being put on this video, however, being that I shot it & was not paid for the footage, NOR DID I EVER SIGN A RELEASE ?? pic.twitter.com/d4Q3WcYEY0 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

You guys are really helping my case. The list of offenses stays growing. Like really, thank you ! @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Dumb f--ks. It just blows my mind how dumb these people are. Unbelievable. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Hey @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett. I know you're up in your feelings about the boys leaving & all - awww - but it's healthier if you just pic.twitter.com/mcXkOvlQXZ — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Out here acting like scorned exes. I kinda almost feel bad for them, bendito... But then again, nah. #f--kThatOwl — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Best part of all this: TNA thinks they're hurting Matt w/this. He's gonna be JUST FINE. Can't undo damage you've done for yourselves tho. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

