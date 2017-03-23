The Hardys legal battle with Impact Wrestling continues to get ugly. Impact recently added a trademark symbol (™) to videos on their YouTube channel containing references to the 'Broken' gimmick, including 'Broken Matt', 'Brother Nero' and 'Broken Brilliance'.
Lmao what ? https://t.co/SAZIhiz6HJ— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
Nice try. Except that is my TM, documented as filed LONG BEFORE you dumb stooges tried to play yourselves *slow clap* @RealJeffJarrett— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
Where's the TM after the names of the characters yall ACTUALLY created ? f--king scum of the earth, man... @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
I do appreciate it being put on this video, however, being that I shot it & was not paid for the footage, NOR DID I EVER SIGN A RELEASE ?? pic.twitter.com/d4Q3WcYEY0— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
You guys are really helping my case. The list of offenses stays growing. Like really, thank you ! @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
Dumb f--ks. It just blows my mind how dumb these people are. Unbelievable.— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
Hey @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett. I know you're up in your feelings about the boys leaving & all - awww - but it's healthier if you just pic.twitter.com/mcXkOvlQXZ— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
Out here acting like scorned exes. I kinda almost feel bad for them, bendito... But then again, nah. #f--kThatOwl— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
Best part of all this: TNA thinks they're hurting Matt w/this. He's gonna be JUST FINE. Can't undo damage you've done for yourselves tho.— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017
