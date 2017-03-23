Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on the latest episode of The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. During the interview with Roberts, Michaels revealed that he was actually offered a match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

"I guess I'm breaking something with you and I don't even know if I should, but I could have had that match," Michaels said ( h/t to Sports Illustrated for the transcription). "They didn't have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn't been asked because I hadn't—but then I was.

"I said, I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man. I honestly do. I think he's very talented."

Michaels has not wrestled since losing a "Career vs. Streak" match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. He told ESPN earlier this year that Triple H and Vince McMahon had never approached him about a return match, but he thinks that a match with Samoa Joe would be something that he would have enjoyed.

"I look at Samoa Joe and I've told him a number of times that I see his stuff at NXT and think to myself, 'Man, I could have a great deal of fun with you.' He's a guy I have sort of enjoyed, and one of those sleeper guys that no one talks about," Michaels told ESPN in January. "We have contrasting styles. I get that everybody wants to see me and AJ or Seth or Dolph [Ziggler]. From my standpoint, I think really telling a great story out there [is most important]. I could do it with a guy like Samoa Joe. His stuff looks really good, and sometimes he just looks like he's beating the tar out of somebody."

