WWE Champion Bray Wyatt was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling to discuss his upcoming Wrestlemania match with Randy Orton, how his father reacted to him winning the title, and more. Here are the highlights:

"I'm extremely confident. This one is a little bit different than all the rest, I'm really looking forward to it. I feel like I'm at the heightened level of my career. I'm in my prime, I'm ready to compete, and going into Wrestlemania I already know in my head what I'm willing to give to make this a lasting impression that will people will remember for lifetimes after me. So I'm very ready for this."

What was his favorite Wrestlemania match that he's been a part of:

"With John it was a special thing. It was my first Wrestlemania and I was in my home of New Orleans so it was a really really cool thing. It was a very cool match, I had a lot of stuff behind it that made it very interesting, but there's never been anything more intense in all of my days in this industry than watching The Undertaker come down the ramp at Wrestlemania in San Francisco. That was a very intense moment, something that I couldn't forget even if I wanted to."

How his father reacted to him winning the WWE Title:

"I didn't see him really, he just said 'Congratulations.' I think a lot of people were just congratulating me. I'm sure people are proud, but I don't take compliments very well so - I was just very tired and beaten to hell from that Elimination Chamber. It was horrible. It was a moment where I was flying so high, I couldn't put it into perspective."

Will he allow Luke Harper to be by his side again:

"Luke Harper is my brother and looking back I realize there was mistakes we both made and he'll be welcomed back with open arms at all times always."

