- Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold wants to fight Fabricio Werdum. Rockhold, who is currently recovering from an injury, called for a heavyweight match with Werdum, a former titleholder in that division on "UFC Tonight" Wednesday.

Rockhold also discussed his stance on the UFC, saying "This isn't WWE," when asked his thoughts about the Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre match planned for later this year for the UFC title.

"It's chaos. I think they're running down a slippery slope. Things could get out of hand," he said. "Georges isn't going to fight anybody at the top of the division if he wins and Bisping could be in the same boat. I'm bummed they took this route. It's taking away from the sport. It's about the top guys fighting each other. This isn't WWE. This is fighting. When you see it, it makes you question a lot of things."

- Former UFC champions BJ Penn and Johny Hendricks will be in action this June at UFC Fight Night 112. Penn meets Dennis Siver and Hendricks takes on Tim Boetsch. Neither bout is expected to serve as the main event for the card.

Penn, a former lightweight and welterweight champion, lost to Yair Rodriguez recently. He was once scheduled to meet Siver before issues scrapped the contest.

Hendricks, an ex-welterweight champion, bested Hector Lombard recently after moving up to middleweight. He will remain at 185 pounds to take on Boetsch, who lost to Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza.

The June 25 event will also feature Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish and Josh Stansbury vs. Jeremy Kimball.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.