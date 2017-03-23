- We had posted the current WrestleMania odds earlier this week. The odds for the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania between champion Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin were just released since the match was only officially announced on Tuesday.

Courtesy of our friends at Bet Wrestling , Baron Corbin is favored at 1/4 to beat Dean Ambrose and as always this doesn't mean he would win the title due to the champion's advantage of not losing the title on a DQ or Count Out loss. A stipulation like Extreme Rules would change this. This means a $4 bet on Corbin would win $1 and gives Baron an 80% chance of winning. Ambrose has the underdog odds of 5/2 successfully defend his IC Title.

- Through the end of the day, you can save 30% sitewide at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SAVE30 at checkout. Excludes titles. This deal ends March 23rd at 11:59 pm PT.

- Orlando is getting ready for WrestleMania, which is a little over a week away. Below are photos of banners that are appearing around the city, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne:

