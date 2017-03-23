- We had posted the current WrestleMania odds earlier this week. The odds for the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania between champion Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin were just released since the match was only officially announced on Tuesday.
- Orlando is getting ready for WrestleMania, which is a little over a week away. Below are photos of banners that are appearing around the city, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne:
Orlando is getting ready for #wrestlemania33 (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the pic) pic.twitter.com/4xIQ6SoAvE— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 23, 2017
Another WrestleMania banner in Orlando (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the pic) pic.twitter.com/Uwqb39LQKA— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 23, 2017
