- Cathy Kelley's latest video looks at Roman Reigns spearing The Undertaker on RAW this past Monday night.

WWE will host a conference call the day after WrestleMania on Monday, April 3rd at 3 p.m. ET to provide an update on the growth of WWE Network , including the level of subscribers following WrestleMania. WWE CFO George Barrios and WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Michelle D. Wilson, will host the conference call. We will have live coverage of the call that day.

- Triple H posted video of his latest midnight workout, which you can watch below:

#MidnightWorkout ends w/

Blood flow restriction cuffs



10 sled sprints

8 sets ladder speed drills

Rolling planks#PainTolerance #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/C2qEoMAtqz — Triple H (@TripleH) March 23, 2017

