- In the video above, Bully Ray talks about teaming with The Briscoes to face The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hangman Page at Supercard of Honor 11. Bully noted that it's the first time he will be facing his own students in The Guerrillas of Destiny.

- Bleeding Cool has a story here about the recent reports of WWE possibly buying Ring of Honor. ROH issued this statement regarding the reports:

"Sinclair's corporate policy is never to comment on speculative rumors and unsubstantiated stories."

- Below is the final card for the Supercard of Honor 11 event on April 1st at The Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida.

* ROH Tag Team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match.

* ROH champion Christopher Daniels vs. Dalton Castle

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal in a Texas Bullrope Match.

* ROH TV champ Marty Scurll vs. Adam Cole.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hangman Page.

* Will Ospreay & Volador Jr vs. Dragon Lee & Jay White.

* Kazarian vs. Punishment Martinez.

* Matt Taven & Vonny Marseglia vs. Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young.

