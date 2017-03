Alberto El Patron announced that he has pulled out of next weekend's Wrestlecon in Orlando, Florida. In a statement, he said that he was missing the event to spend time with Paige after her recent hack.

Below is his full statement:

"Due to the invasion of our privacy, I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I'll be seeing you next time."

